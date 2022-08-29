After 14 years at Salida High School, Fred Maxwell will head to Colorado Mountain College to connect high school students with local businesses, a CMC press release reported.
Maxwell has experience teaching and coaching at Salida High School and served as an adjunct faculty member at Colorado Mountain College.
He became CMC Salida’s full-time business internship coordinator on Aug. 1.
In his new position Maxwell’s focus will be on concurrent enrollment students and building partnerships between CMC, high school students and local businesses.
“Creating partnerships between students and local businesses is the primary focus of Fred’s role,” said Rob Simpson, CMC Salida’s associate dean of academics and student affairs.
Maxwell taught wilderness experiential education before his 14 years with the Salida School District.
Earlier jobs included mountain bike guide and a wildland firefighter, where he worked on a hotshot crew as well as a helicopter rappel crew.
“Through my last 14 years of teaching and coaching experience, I have realized how all of my work experiences in my life have shaped me into the person I am now,” Maxwell said. “Each employment experience has added a perspective that allows me a deeper connection to myself and my current job. I am excited to help students create their own experiences at a young age through experiential work-based learning, which will allow them a deeper understanding of their career choice, their learning in school and essentially who they think they are.”
Simpson said CMC has run the internship program for the last two years with local businesses hosting interns.
Past businesses involved in the program have included High Country Bank, Anderson Law Group and First Street Family Health. Students have also interned at a kindergarten and at a veterinary clinic.
Maxwell is currently looking for a wide range of local businesses interested in giving high school students new experiences as interns.
He’s particularly interested in companies in the construction trades: contractors, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, etc. as well as the health care industry.
Business internships are a semester long and are about 100 hours, which comes out to about seven hours a week.
Students earn both high school and college credit while interning.
