CCMR, USFS win national Public Lands Partner Award

The U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District nominated, and the Public Lands Alliance awarded the national 2022 Public Lands Partner Award to Central Colorado Mountain Riders for best practices, leading-edge achievements and excellence in public land partnership.
The award went to five nonprofits and their agency partners for shared achievements, according to a press release.
“This award recognizes an exemplary partnership for a stunning achievement to protect and preserve our public lands and enhance the experiences of their visitors and users. The award is presented to both the nonprofit and agency partners for their shared achievements,” the announcement stated.
In her nomination, Dani Cook, trails manager for the Salida Ranger District, stated, “CCMR works to create a positive working relationship with the motorized community and local land management agencies. They successfully raise funds to help manage existing (multiuse) trails that have fallen into various states of disrepair due to backlogged maintenance efforts and higher volumes of use during the pandemic.
“CCMR volunteers work to keep trails clear of down and hazard trees, maintain existing trails and advocate for new multiuse trails.”
For larger projects, the group obtains grants funded by OHV registration stickers paid by motorized trail users. An example included in the nomination is construction of a 7-mile reroute on a section of the Rainbow Trail that has been closed since the Hayden Pass fire in 2016. The group worked with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to propose a new reroute and raised more than $200,000 to construct the new reroute.
To help prevent user conflict and create a positive recreation experience for all users, Central Colorado Mountain Riders entered into an agreement with the Forest Service to design, create and install 11 trailhead kiosks to educate users about trail etiquette and agency rules on multiuse trails.
The group has formally adopted 54 miles of multiuse trail, including segments of the Rainbow Trail and the Colorado Trail.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the exceptional crew members at the Salida Ranger District and appreciate their willingness to work toward relationships built on trust and respect for all recreation users,” Anthony Ware, CCMR vice president, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.