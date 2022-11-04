During Tuesday’s Salida City Council meeting Councilman Justin Critelli made the following statement about another statement he had made during the Oct. 18 council meeting.
Critelli said:
“Speaking of gentrification, I wanted to follow up because there has been a stir, because I had been directly quoted in The Mountain Mail for the first time in a little while. It was nice they got my ‘ums’ and ‘ahs’ in my speech. It was nice.
“I think that, just as one of the questions that came up was were my comments appropriate, well, certainly. It’s my freedom to speak on such issues. It’s certainly appropriate for me when I see a business, especially one that’s a humanitarian, of a humanitarian effort, get bullied, certainly I’m going to have their back.
“So it feels way appropriate to me to have their back, because I believe in their mission. I think that when it comes to beyond that, my city involvement, I don’t really see a clear case when you have, you know, a contingent of neighbors ask to limit the hours of a business. Well, we have a free market, free capitalism here.
“So they can certainly be, have, choose their own hours. Certainly I won’t mandate or push for a wall being built around the facility. I feel like my role in the discussion doesn’t go much further beyond ‘I’ve chosen to support a humanitarian-effort business,’ just like I would the community center for giving out food. Some would call those handouts, but, you know, I call that just being a human being.
“So I feel like I’m still pretty, pretty happy with the result. Neighbors that weren’t even aware that do live around Caring and Sharing weren’t even aware of the complaints. Their big message to me is that Caring and Sharing has been around for 16 years. It kind of goes in line with the discussion about Tres Litros, yes, it’s a newer use for that sort of thing, takes a bit of time to adjust to that new use, to that new thing. Caring and Sharing was there before a lot of those neighbors who are complaining about it now.
I think what separates these two issues is that you have newer neighbors around Caring and Sharing that bought at a very high rate, some would even call it gentrification prices, but they didn’t get gentrification results and that’s why they are upset, because they said, ‘I spent almost a million dollars on my downtown property and there’s poor people? Ugh.’
“I mean, that is not my job to make sure their investment is sound and their property. I feel my job is to stand, again, under the banner of Caring and Sharing, so that’s my response to the question, do I think my comments were appropriate. That’s all I have, thanks.”
Giselle Riden, Caring and Sharing board president, said it began in 1970 as God’s Closet and moved into its current location at 220 W. Fourth St. in 2004.
