Salida Police Chief Russell Johnson presented his annual report to Salida City Council during a work session Monday.
Johnson laid out police department statistics for 2018-2021.
In 2021, the department answered 7,969 calls, which was the highest of all four years. Police received 6,747 calls in 2020, 5,381 in 2019 and 5,287 in 2018.
While the number of service calls was higher, the number of arrests made was up only slightly, along with the number of citations issued.
In 2021 the department made 432 arrests and issued 837 citations, while in 2020 it had 355 arrests and 932 citations. There were 373 arrests and 863 citations in 2019 and 397 arrests and 1,273 citations in 2018.
The number of parking tickets issued in 2021, at 469, increased substantially over 2020’s 145 tickets but was closer to the 405 tickets in 2019 and 765 in 2018.
Call-outs for the special weapons and tactics team were down in 2021, with 10 call-outs. There were 18 call-outs in 2020, 21 in 2019 and 11 in 2018.
Johnson said arrests by the drug taskforce were about the same as other years, with nine in 2021, 10 in 2020 and seven in both 2018 and 2019.
Police canine unit Sarge and handler Alec Coscarella were popular in 2021, with 55 deployments, 51 of those inside the city limits.
Sarge was deployed 11 times to track subjects, 42 times on drug deployments and twice for evidence recovery. Johnson said Sarge helped track down a lost Starpoint client last year, along with tracking a thief who had run out of Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply and the stolen items.
In the 42 drug deployments, Sarge helped find:
• 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine;
• 4 fluid ounces of liquid methamphetamine;
• 63 grams of heroin;
• 7 grams of fentanyl;
• 5 grams psilocybin mushrooms;
• 1 gram cocaine.
Johnson said cocaine wasn’t an issue as much as it was in the 1980s and ’90s.
By category of incidents, the highest numbers were theft at 225, assistant (other) at 224 and accidents at 221. The lowest numbers were sexual assault at nine, auto theft at 24 and burglary at 34.
Johnson also spoke about various community programs and events the department participates in, such as the bike safety program, Shop with a Cop and Coffee with a Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.