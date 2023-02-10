Ark-Valley Humane Society will begin a new matching campaign in February to benefit unsheltered community members and their pets.

As part of the Shelter Together Matching Campaign, AVHS is partnering with Chaffee County Hospitality to help provide temporary housing solutions in the form of overnight motel room stays during cold winter months, a press release stated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.