Ark-Valley Humane Society will begin a new matching campaign in February to benefit unsheltered community members and their pets.
As part of the Shelter Together Matching Campaign, AVHS is partnering with Chaffee County Hospitality to help provide temporary housing solutions in the form of overnight motel room stays during cold winter months, a press release stated.
AVHS aims to raise $9,000 for the campaign. In partnership with Chaffee County Hospitality, this money will help provide more than 100 nights of respite for community members who own pets and are unsheltered.
Every dollar donated will be matched by Greg and Ruth Phillips, Bill and Junia Fitzgerald and Judy Hamontre, up to a maximum $4,500 contribution.
Last year, Chaffee County Hospitality provided 111 overnight stays in motel rooms to unsheltered families with pets. The need for this program far exceeds existing funding, AVHS reported.
Chaffee County Hospitality and AVHS will each cover 50 percent of the costs of an overnight motel room stay. Funds raised during the Shelter Together Matching campaign will go toward AVHS’ 50 percent.
While the community offers winter shelters for those experiencing homelessness, limitations currently in place do not allow for pets. AVHS officials said these efforts will ensure that unsheltered members of the community and their pets stay together this winter.
“AVHS’ mission is to ensure the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care, and that includes supporting our unsheltered community members with pets,” said AVHS Executive Director, Amber van Leuken.
“With this matching campaign and partnership with Chaffee County Hospitality, we hope to not only provide temporary housing opportunities, but also information about and support to those families and pets through our community pet programs, which include emergency medical care, a pet food pantry and emergency pet boarding.”
To contribute to the campaign, donations can be made online at ark-valley.org/donate/ or mailed to AVHS, P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Mark “Shelter Together Matching Campaign” or note it in the memo line of your check.
