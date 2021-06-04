Starpoint needs host homes

An open house was held Wednesday at Starpoint where Bryana Marsicano, CEO, and Jami Roy, director of human services explained the need for host homes for the population served by Starpoint.
Starpoint provides essential services to two vulnerable populations, children and their families and adults with cognitive and physical challenges. Host homes are needed for the adult population.
“We’re targeting people who work from home,” Marsicano said. “Serving as a host home offers a way to supplement a family’s income as well as welcoming these people into a home. Some need help with cooking, hygiene and learning personal skills and host families can help with this.”
Respite homes are also needed to give those who are permanent host families a break for vacations, family emergencies or other needs. Currently there are nine host homes which could use respite care and another 8 to 10 host homes are needed.
Starpoint will be hosting additional open houses during the summer at 203 F street but anyone interested in serving as a host home or part time host home can stop by the office at 203 E Street at any time and get information from the staff. The phone number is 719-539-2577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.