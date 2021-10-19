Area residents celebrated the close of the harvest season with locally grown food at Shedfest Saturday at Soulcraft Brewing in Salida.
Admission to the event provided 150 guests with meals flowing with local produce such as kale, chard and beets and locally baked bread.
Fest attendees got to pick out handmade pottery bowls, provided by The Maverick Potter owners Mark and Suzanne Rittmann with the help of a half-dozen local potters. Dinner guests could fill the bowls with locally prepared food catered by Michelle Gapp.
Mark Rittmann wrote on Facebook that said he likes to think of the handmade bowls as more than just a container.
“To me it means community, sharing, togetherness,” Rittmann said.
Produce for the event was provided by Max Keller, owner of The Triangle Oasis farm, which provides a diverse selection of vegetables to customers in Chaffee County and beyond.
Keller said he would like to see Shedfest expand in future years as a way for Salida residents to celebrate locally grown produce and healthy eating.
