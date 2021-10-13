A request made by The Mountain Mail to view additional documents and other information regarding the actions of Salida School District Staff and Salida law enforcement and fire department personnel on Sept. 23, was denied by 11th Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Wendy Hickey Tuesday.
The Mail filed a Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act requesting access to the material, but Hickey cited the fact that the case is pending before the court and as the prosecution case is ongoing, so is the investigation as her reason for not releasing documents at this time.
As a result of the events of Sept. 23, Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo faces several misdemeanor charges concerning his conduct and interactions with police at that time.
Trujillo is due for a status conference Nov. 9 in Chaffee County court before Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull.
