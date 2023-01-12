Local attorney Matthew Hobbs said he will appeal a decision in his suit against the City of Salida and Giant Hornet LLC, doing business as High Side! Bar and Grill.
Hobbs brought a suit against the city and High Side related to noise levels and permitting for amplified music events.
The defendants argued the complaint should be dismissed because Hobbs failed to join all interested and necessary parties in the action.
The only business cited in the complaint was the High Side; however, defendants claim all parties who were issued sound permits by the city in 2022 should have been part of the complaint.
Defendants requested judgement as a matter of law, arguing that the Court should make a judgement on the basis of statutory interpretation that the city’s noise statutes preclude relief for Hobbs.
They claim Colorado Revised Statutes “specifically provides the noise limits of article 12 of Title 25 do not apply to ‘any political subdivision of this state’ or their ‘permittees’ when for the purpose of ‘promoting, producing, or holding cultural, entertainment ... events, including, but not limited to concerts and music festivals.’”
Eleventh Judicial District Magistrate Dayna Vise denied the motion to dismiss for failing to join an indispensable party to the lawsuit; however, she granted the motion for judgement as a matter of law and declaratory relief in the defendants’ favor, dismissing the complaint.
Hobbs said he will appeal Vise’s decision and the next step is for the matter to come under the review of a district court judge.
