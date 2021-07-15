Chaffee County commissioners unanimously voted to dismiss the Live Nation application for the Seven Peaks concert at a special meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners learned Live Nation had expressed its intention to cancel the concert this year and to refund presold event tickets.
Tenderfoot Transmitting, the parent company for KHEN Community Radio stated it was withdrawing its application as non-profit sponsor for the event.
Commissioners meeting as the Chaffee County Board of Health on July 7, voted unanimously to keep the county’s outdoor event cap at 5,000 people, citing COVID-19 health concerns including the appearance of variants in Colorado.
Following the vote to dismiss, Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked deputy county attorney Daniel Tom if commissioners could now discuss the issue.
After the OK from Tom, Commissioner Greg Felt said, “I often feel that the public does not necessarily understand or take into account or have at the front of their mind the due process rules that we are required to operate under.
“When an entity or person makes an application for a land use action or for something like a special event permit, we are then bound by the due process rules and statutes of the state in terms of open meeting laws, Sunshine Laws,” he said.
“What that means is that while the public is quite able to reach out to us through all sorts of communication mechanisms and express their opinion and ask us questions or provide their feedback, we’re not able to respond in any substantive way outside of a publicly noticed meeting. That includes this item on the agenda,” Felt said.
He said it has been frustrating to see misstatements and mischaracterizations continue to propagate “because we haven’t been able to address them directly ourselves.”
Live Nation originally proposed an event for 20,000 people and had sold more than 6,000 tickets before the first hearing on the permit application.
Felt said Live Nation pushed for a first hearing on July 6, but eventually they agreed to June 22 which provided more time to plan the event.
That meeting led to a request for Live Nation to submit an amended permit application.
Felt said the decision of Live Nation to announce the event and the line-up and begin selling tickets, without a complete application submitted was a calculated risk and a strategic decision on the promoters’ part.
He said in his opinion the decision made at the July 7 special meeting was made based on what the commissioners thought was best for the county based on “a close examination of the public health metrics.”
“It was not founded in fear. It did not have to do with some sort of passive-aggressive action against Live Nation,” he said.
“It had to do with 16 months of watching these metrics very carefully, developing and redeveloping and adapting our strategies to try to create the safest community situation possible so that our businesses could thrive, so that our community could emerge as quickly from being shut down or restricted,” Felt said.
Felt noted the importance of making sure schools were able to open in the fall in the best possible position for success for in-person learning and the least amount of restrictions on students, faculty and staff.
Felt said, “I hope to hell we made the wrong decision in terms of the health of our county. I hope that our situation improves between now and Labor Day. Unfortunately, at this point I do not see the metrics pointing that direction. I don’t see us going off a cliff, but I don’t see evidence that things are drastically improving.”
He said he knew people would argue the commissioners made the wrong decision and reiterated what he said at the beginning of the pandemic, “We’ll never know if we over-reacted, but you d**n sure know when you under-reacted in a situation.”
He urged the community to come together and to “remember who you are and where you are and why you’re here.”
“Let’s try to get back to working on what our real issues are, the really big ones that really matter to a lot of people and to making this place better and to making sure that in particular our kids and our working families are able to come out of this summer healthy and head into another great school year and everyone able to remain at work because we need you there, desperately, for our community to function well,” he said.
Commissioner Keith Baker, revisited a comment he had made early as the pandemic unfolded: “If you take an action and then the consequences can be unclear – did you prevent something form happening or would it have not happened anyway?”
“We are in a deadly pandemic, Baker said. “It isn’t over. This isn’t the post COVID era. This isn’t the post-pandemic era. It’s still happening and unfortunately every morning the news is not getting better.”
Baker said, “I know there are some people who think I’ve been far too strident about this, who think I’ve been uncaring, who think that I have placed too little regard for the business community. But nothing could be further from the truth.
“As I said then, the thing to do in my opinion and it’s not just my opinion, it’s many others’, is to try to get this thing behind us as fast as we can and get people back to work and restore the economy, but as long as we just treat it somewhat cavalierly, then the longer it will last and it just forestalls a full and more robust recovery later on,” he said.
Granzella said his support of a little bigger crowd of 10,545 at the July 7 meeting was not only based on the numbers he was given, but also an effort to reward those who had been vaccinated.
He quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying, “Vaccination is the key. So I want to push that to the rest of Chaffee County.”
