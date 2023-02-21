Recreational In-Channel Diversion days will be designated by Chaffee County commissioners at 9 a.m. today at their final meeting of February.
The eight-day diversion is a yearly decision and is usually timed to coincide with FIBArk weekend to provide the best conditions for the river craft event.
Water rights for the county RICD during that time call for 1,800 cubic feet per second.
The 30-day flow recommendations for the RICD will also be discussed.
Commissioners will also consider a special event application for a multiyear request of five years for Run Through Time, an annual local running event.
The Shaw heritage water subdivision exemption and Shaw Ranch plat amendment will both be considered.
Both issues were continued from the Feb. 14 meeting.
Commissioners will discuss Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service secure transport and review regulations for a resolution.
The board will consider ratification of entering into a stipulation in protest to the final abandonment list of St. Elmo water rights, case N22CW17 in Colorado Water Court.
Following the regular meeting, commissioners may adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice pertaining to negotiations or to develop a strategy for negotiations relative to the hiring process.
The meeting will be at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
