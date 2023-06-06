A downriver boat race started in 1949 from a bet has evolved into Salida’s biggest event, and for its 75th year, the FIBArk Whitewater Festival team is working around the clock to make it the biggest and best yet, President Lindsay Sutton-Stephens said.
The four-day festival starts June 15.
Sutton-Stephens has been the president of FIBArk for the last two years. In the past she has been involved in FIBArk as an artist vendor, and her husband was on the board in the early 2000s.
“To me it’s Salida’s founders day; it’s our homecoming,” she said. “It’s the time we get to celebrate everything this community is about – whitewater, music, togetherness, fun.”
The festival is seen by many as the mark of summer for Salida, FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads said. “We always say ‘you can’t wear shorts until FIBArk.”
The Arkansas River is the sixth longest river in the country. During this time of year snow is running off the Sawatch and Mosquito mountain ranges, meaning water levels are at their highest, making a fast-paced river.
River events coordinator Lynne Allen estimated water flows this year will be between 1,500 and 1,800 cubic feet per second, which she said is a great level for boating. “We’ve had some good spring snow, which is always beneficial,” she said.
A total of 11 events take place on the water, Allen said, including two classics, the Downriver Race and the Hooligan Race. The Downriver Race this year will run from the Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center south of Buena Vista to downtown Salida. Most other river events take place in the Salida Whitewater Park, Allen said.
“The Hooligan Race is probably the signature event,” Sutton-Stephens said. Hooligan Race participants create nontraditional craft (anything that floats that is not a boat) to ride in and can grab cash hanging from slalom lines. The race has no recorded winners.
“I think it’s just who doesn’t fall apart before they get to the bridge,” Rhoads joked. “The first boaters in 1949 were the real hooligans,” she said. “They weren’t even in real boats; they were in rowboats and tin tanks.”
One memorable Hooligan Race for Rhoads was when she was the director at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. The aquatic center staff latched some tires together for the race, she said. “They all came apart and we all swam to shore.”
Other classic events include the Tenderfoot Hill Climb – a foot race from F Street to the top of Tenderfoot Mountain and back, and the FIBArk Parade.
While some events have been with FIBArk in some form since its origin, the events continue to change, as do the organizers and vendors, Rhoads said. “It’s an evolving kind of thing; it’s crazy.”
This year FIBArk is bringing back the Colorado Cup, a series of professional kayak races including the GoPro Games in Vail and Paddlefest in Buena Vista, which will finish and be recognized at FIBArk in Salida.
The kids zone will also be larger and more exciting this year, including a stage, vendors and bounce houses, with lots of local schools involved in putting it together, Sutton-Stephens said. “Creating a safe and fun space for all ages is really important to me.”
Each year, FIBArk announces a commodore. Commodores used to be FIBArk presidents, with the earliest being Howard Blakey in 1954, but now commodores are individuals with a significant role in FIBArk. This year’s FIBArk commodore in Carey Hallett, who has had the role of entertainment director for many years and is also the director of sound.
FIBArk is run by volunteers, Rhoads said, and often takes a week to manually set up. “It’s absolutely a community event in that hundreds of people volunteer their time and money to put it on.”
“When it started it was because these European guys were coming over and they taught our young people,” she said. “It just perpetuated itself, and it just kept going.” When FIBArk is happening, “You feel like you’re in Never Never Land.”
