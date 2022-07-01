AVHS pet food drive amasses 500 pounds of food donations

A pet food drive hosted by Ark-Valley Humane Society amassed 500 pounds of food from donations during its operation in Buena Vista and received $500 from High Country Bank.
The food drive was held June 17 to support AVHS operations and help feed kenneled animals.
The food drive began June 10 in Salida, where it collected 1,327 pounds of dry pet food from donators. The food drive continued its journey at High Country Bank in Buena Vista.
High Country Bank matched $1 for each pound of food the event received up to a maximum of $500 during the Salida event and the same for the Buena Vista drive.
Volunteers Chuck and Denise Washer, who help walk dogs for AVHS, ran the counter for the food drive in BV.
“This county is really amazing,” Denise said.
“Yeah, they really love and support their animals,” Chuck added.
Within 45 minutes of being set up, the drive had received close to 80 pounds of dry food and several boxes of wet food.
Included with the pet food, the drive collected $100 in donations throughout the day. By the end of the day, AVHS reached its goal of 500 pounds of food.
“We’re so thankful to the BV community for helping us reach our goal of 500 pounds of pet food donated. High Country Bank is graciously matching your contributions with a $500 donation to the animals of AVHS. Special thanks to our amazing volunteers who helped out at both of these events; we couldn’t have done it without you,” Emy Luebbering, Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach manager, said.
