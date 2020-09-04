The Salida Methodist Church is continuing the restoration of their historic stained glass windows project, removing the D Street window recently to be restored by Denver Art Glass.
The windows were originally installed in 1900. This window, facing D Street, is a series of panels about 12 foot by 19 foot in size, divided inside the church by a balcony.
They replaced the Fourth Street window in 2018.
Todd Kipnis, owner of Denver Art Glass, said the restoration process will take about 6 months and Licia Iverson, church administrator, said they plan to have hold a celebration in the spring.
They first tape up then remove the windows, placing them in special crates before loading them into a van specifically designed to carry such windows, Kipnis said. The panel weighs about 30 pounds.
Each panel will be taken apart, with the glass cleaned and polished, before re-edging them with putty and replacing all of the lead cames and soldering the joints together.
When they replace the windows, they will also replace the wood frames holding them in place.
They will probably have to replace at least some of the panels. Kipnis said they were still checking, but some have likely been cracked over the 100 plus years.
He said they also found that somewhere in the past wood had been added to the frames, and it appears some nails have pierced the existing edge panels.
Kipnis said that replacing the glass isn’t difficult, as many manufacturers still make the same type and colors. The only trouble they might have is matching the exact texture, as manufacturing processes have changed, but likely it will be so close as to be indistinguishable from the original.
Both replacement projects, the Fourth Street window and the current D Street window, were funded by grants from History Colorado – State Historical Fund.
The grant for the current project was 75 percent of the $63,404 cost, or $47,553. The church raised the remaining 25 percent, $15,851.
The project was originally going to be started this spring, but was pushed back to late August due to COVID-19.
Iverson wrote the grant for the church and Burrell Welton is the project manager with the church.
