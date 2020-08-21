Dear Editor:
On behalf of The Crest Academy, we would like to thank SOSS (Support our Schools Salida) for awarding us with a grant to create citizen science kits.
With this money we are able to create kits for working as scientists and stewards in the field. This would include items such as gloves, trash bags, clipboards and gardening knee pads.
SOSS is helping us to sustain Citizen Science projects through their generous donations. These projects include: Our adopted trail through SPOT (Salida-Area Parks and Open-Space and Trails), bluebird boxes in the Mount Ouray Wildlife Area, and the monitoring of Poncha Creek and the Little Arkansas through River Watch.
Through our field experiences, we are giving students experiences as scientists and citizen scientists to observe, collect, monitor and analyze data.
We will be spending more time outside with our students this fall and the individual kits will give us a chance to safely do our field work.
We would like to thank SOSS once again for their contributions and investment in The Crest Academy. It is much appreciated, and will be used to develop our programming.
Deb Bass O’Brien
Teacher, The Crest Academy
