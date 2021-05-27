It’s been a wild ride for students and teachers at Salida schools during the 2020-21 school year.
The year ended Thursday with Crest Academy and Salida Middle School holding celebrations for those moving on to high school.
Longfellow Elementary School celebrated its fourth-grade class on Wednesday.
Salida High School will celebrate the graduating class of 2021 at 10 a.m. Saturday at the SHS football field.
In a year when many school districts in Colorado held classes virtually for at least half the year and teachers and students never met in person until after winter break, Salida schools made it a priority to have as much student-teacher contact as possible throughout the year.
The staff and administration worked most of last summer to prepare the buildings and themselves for an in-person school year, including innovations such as outdoor handwashing stations at each school.
While there were occasional closures due to the number of students and teachers under quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 cases, for the most part classes were conducted in person, and online options were made available for those who felt uneasy with in-person school.
Students and teachers had to adapt to wearing masks in class, sticking with a cohort and switching between in-person and virtual instruction, among other changes to the normal routine of school.
Principal Jill Davis commended the efforts of teachers, students, staff and parents at the continuation ceremony for Crest Academy eighth-graders at Riverside Park.
Each student gave roses to their parents as part of the ceremony.
Following the formalities at Riverside, eighth-graders did a “rite of passage” jump into the Arkansas River at the Coors Boat Ramp while friends and family watched from the F Street bridge.
At Salida Middle School eighth-grade students and their teachers were treated to a barbecue lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs with Principal Will Wooddell doing the chef honors.
Wooddell said staff and students at the middle school “truly stepped up and did a nice job” to get through the year.
“It was a truly amazing transition,” he said, crediting teachers, many of whom had never taught in a virtual format before, for learning how to conduct classes remotely.
“They made it work and the parents made it work,” he said.
He said he estimated students had been in person at school for about 85 percent of the school year, which he called amazing.
“It has not always been easy,” he said. “People are ready for summer.
