The Colorado Senate passed a bill that allows sexual violence survivors on Medicaid to access reproductive care options closer to home, removing restrictions on the types of buildings and physician requirement barriers.
According to a press release, SB21-142 was cosponsored by Senators Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood) and Kerry Donovan (D-Vail).
“Under current law, victims of sexual violence are forced to travel long distances in order to receive abortion care,” Pettersen said. “But this bill ensures that survivors of rape and incest have access to the health services they need in Colorado, no matter their income level or where they live.”
“If you become pregnant as a result of sexual violence, you should not have to travel across the entire state to just one specific location in Denver to receive medical care. Rural sexual violence survivors are entitled to the same care and access as victims in the metro area,” Donovan said. “This bill ensures that in the most traumatizing of times, women are supported rather than burdened.”
Current state law allows public funding to be used for abortion care in certain health care facilities, generally hospitals, and requires they be performed by a physician.
Safe abortion care is offered in several out-patient care facilities across the state, including primary care offices, OBGYN offices and abortion clinics, according to the press release. That care is routinely performed by other kinds of certified healthcare providers such as nurse practitioners.
Current restrictions impact Medicaid-eligible sexual violence survivors because people with private insurance are not subject to facility or physician-only restrictions when seeking abortion care.
Sexual violence survivors on Medicaid have no options for care outside the Denver metro area.
The aim of this bill is to expand coverage to Medicaid recipients across the state, and allow survivors of sexual violence to seek the care they need closer to home.
The legislation now moves to the House for further consideration.
Log on to www.leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-142 for more information and updates regarding the bill.
