Throughout Colorado, deer are in the peak of mating season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind the public to take extra precautions to avoid conflicts.

“Bucks are more aggressive this time of year and will stand their ground in the presence of people,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta. “It is especially important for people and their pets to give deer extra space this time of year.”

