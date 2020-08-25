A study published earlier this month by the Stanford University School of Medicine found that young adults who smoke or use electronic cigarettes are more likely to contract COVID-19.
Of the young adults who were tested for COVID-19, those who reported smoking in some form were five to seven times more likely to be infected, as opposed to non-smokers.
“Locally, the use of e-cigarettes or vape products continues to be of great concern,” Bev Orrill, tobacco treatment specialist for Chaffee County Public Health, said. “Recent data from the 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey found that 59.9 percent of youth in region 13 (Chaffee, Lake, Fremont and Custer Counties) have used vape products with prefilled pods in the past 30 days. This statistic is alarming and puts our youth at greater risk for COVID-19.”
The Stanford study is the first national population-based study between smoking and COVID-19 among young adults in the U.S. The study surveyed 4,351 young adults between the ages of 13 and 24.
The study did not find an exact relationship between COVID-19 and vaping, but the researches suggested that damage to lungs by vaping could contribute to a higher probability of infection by COVID-19.
“There is growing evidence that vape products can damage lung health and decrease immunity,” Orrill said. “Vaping can also increase the possibility of COVID-19 being transmitted from hand to mouth or from shared vape devices.”
Orrill said for more information on quitting, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
