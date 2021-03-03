Melanie Roth, president of non-profit Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc., asked commissioners for a letter for support for the Colorado State Historical Fund for a grant to restore a pair boxcars during Chaffee County’s meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Roth said the boxcars had been placed off the rails in 1908 by the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad, with one used as a bunkhouse and the other as storage and a coal house until 1922.
The boxcars are adjacent to Hancock Road, and since the property is owned by the county and the U.S. Forest Service, Roth requested the letter of support.
Roth said the plan for the boxcars is an interpretive development site, for use by visitors and local fourth-grade students, who take field trips to St. Elmo.
The grant request will be for approximately $10,000.
Commissioner Greg Felt asked if there will be a fund request in the future.
Roth said they “plan to beat all the bushes” looking for funding, as they have to provide a 25 percent match to the grant, before coming to the county.
In other business, commissioners approved a contract with World Architects and Engineers to begin design work on the North End Emergency Services Campus to support county emergency medical services and the sheriff’s department.
The Denver company will design a 10,800 square foot facility on a two acre site located at the corner of Gregg and Steele drives near the Central Colorado Regional Airport.
The plan is for six bays, three for EMS and three for the sheriff, bunk rooms, a secondary emergency operations center and a meeting room with a capacity of up to 70, which county commissioners may use for meetings.
