Wilson family gives light show as a gift to Salida

Jim and Kristi Wilson continue their annual holiday decorating tradition this year at their home at 220 Wood Ave. with a total of 56 inflatables this year, 26 of which move in some way.
“Some were originally musical but the music wore out and we had to get an outside speaker,” Jim Wilson said.
Both Jim and Kristi made careers of education, Kristi for 32 years and Jim for 40 years.
“This display is our way of giving back to the community that has been so good to us,” he said.
The project started when they moved to Salida in 1998 and he became superintendent of Salida School District. It started small with lights around the house and grew over the years with the first inflatables added in 2006. Every year since they have added three or four inflatables.
By 2011 there were 30 inflatables, and they had to add walking paths because kids were tripping on the tie-down cord. Today the display takes up the front yard and two sides, and visitors can get out of their vehicles and walk down the paths.
“The first few years we labeled the display High Voltage Christmas Is For Kids Zone,” Wilson said. “By 2015 it became so popular that the neighborhood kids were putting in requests for inflatables. One asked for a dinosaur so we added a stegosaurus with a tail that moves. We also have a couple of T. Rex.”
Setting up begins shortly after Halloween and involves countless hours of time. For example, the “Frozen” tree alone, with characters from the movie “Frozen,” takes about half a day to set up.
One neighbor boy, about 3 years old at the time, brought a lawn chair over and sat on the sidewalk to watch the Wilsons setting up the display.
One of the new items this year is a 12-foot-tall Santa similar to inflatables seen in used car lots. So the Wilsons, at the suggestion of a neighbor, added a sign saying “Santa’s Holiday Sleigh Sale.”
“The kids ask what’s new this year and we tell them to figure it out,” Wilson said. “There’s always something new. One of our neighborhood families with small children brings the kids over every night.”
The display is lit from about 5 to 9 p.m. and remains in place until New Year’s Day. The Wilsons joke that no one in the neighborhood can go to bed until after it’s turned off because of the sound of the electric meter whirring.
The most popular figure is the Huggie Bear, which is in front of the house and has arms that hug. Kids like to have their picture taken in the arms of Huggie Bear. There are also elf and Santa figures where kids can insert their faces to “become” Santa or an elf.
“It does take a lot of work,” Wilson said, “but it’s worth doing it and being a part of the community that has been so good to us over the years.”
