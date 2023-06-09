The Chaffee County Landfill announced it must suspend its acceptance of any item that contains the refrigerant Freon (R-22), effective immediately.
That includes most older refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units.
The landfill initially began collecting Freon-containing items for disposal in summer 2021, and officials said in a press release that they hope to be able to resume acceptance in the future. However, until further notice, items containing Freon or without verifiable documentation of its removal by an authorized professional will be turned away.
The suspension is necessary because the local professional agency that partnered with the landfill to remove Freon is no longer offering the service.
The landfill does not presently have an alternative vendor who can meet Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
The landfill is able to accept many appliance units for scrap metal recycling once the Freon has been professionally removed and when it has the accompanying EPA-required written documentation.
Anyone who needs to dispose of an appliance they believe contains Freon should contact the Chaffee County Landfill at 719-539-3738 for assistance. They can help locate certified technicians who can remove the Freon.
Freon, also known as R-22, is a chlorofluorocarbon gas used as a cooling agent in items like refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units. Freon is hazardous to the atmosphere when released into the environment and must be removed by professionals before the items are disposed of.
Freon was phased out in the United States beginning in 2010, and new production and import of Freon was prohibited beginning in January 2020. However, older appliances and equipment may still contain Freon. Most appliance labels will indicate whether the unit contains Freon.
