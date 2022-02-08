by Mountain Mail Staff
Ark Valley Helping hands recently named Dave Sebern the organization’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year.
The award is new to AVHH, but Sebern has been a volunteer with the organization since it began in 2019, and prior to that he volunteered with A Little Help, a Denver-based organization.
AVHH Executive Director April Obholz Bergeler said in a press release, “Dave embodies all things good. He gives with no expectation of anything in return. Time and time again, he has gone above and beyond for our members and organization. Many members have gone out of their way to write letters about him or make a phone call to our office to express their gratitude for his excellent contribution.”
Sebern’s personal goal has been to complete one service request per week.
In 2021, Sebern volunteered about 200 hours and completed at least 45 services, landing him close to his goal of 52.
Along with fulfilling ongoing requests, he served as a team lead for the 2021 Fall Service Day, completing tasks the day of and providing organizational and logistical assistance prior to the event.
His efforts included communicating with AVHH staff, scouting members’ homes and making phone calls to event volunteers and members.
Sebern said, “I enjoy doing small chores and have the tools necessary to do them. I help with various tasks for Helping Hands members … Some jobs are simple and take little time, such as changing light bulbs, installing storm windows in the fall, mopping the floor, cleaning a garage. It’s very satisfying to know I have helped someone by eliminating a few of their nagging home-related worries. I enjoy hearing their stories and getting to know those I’ve helped through the years.”
“We are incredibly grateful for Dave and his commitment to helping our aging population. We are also thankful for our entire group of volunteers. Without them, we would not exist,” Obholz Bergeler said.
AVHH has 111 volunteers who provide meaningful connections and peace of mind for 118 members.
The Volunteer of the Year award was first devised last year and then scheduled for announcement and receipt in early 2022. The award will be given annually from this point forward to one select AVHH volunteer.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer can call 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
