More than 300 people rallied Wednesday outside Salida Regional Library for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ books in the library, as vehicles passing by honked their horns.
The rally was inspired by a “Rosary Rally,” which was planned to stand up against “porn and LGBT books” in the library, organized by members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida, an event that is connected to America Needs Fatima, a conservative advocacy group.
The flyer for the Rosary Rally was first seen in the church on Easter Sunday.
According to the flyer, the intention of the Rosary Rally was to “bring awareness to the perversion that is being pushed into our nation’s children at their schools and libraries.”
The flyer mentioned 13 books to use as a guide “to pray the rosary in reparation.” The books are:“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan, “I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel, “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Our Work Is Everywhere” by Syan Rose, “The Nights of Luna” by Damjan Stanich, “Openly Straight” by Bill Konigsberg, “Annie on My Mind” by Nancy Garden, “Rainbow Boys” by Alex Sanchez, “If I Was a Girl” by Meredith Russo, “Beautiful Music for Ugly Children” by Kirstin Cronn-Mills and “The God Box” by Alex Sanchez.
Less than a week later, the Rosary Rally was called off, but word of it had already spread across the state.
Both branches of the Northern Saguache County Library District closed for the day, and all staff members scheduled to work that day attended the rally, Sarah Koehn Frey, Saguache library director, said. Only three staff members couldn’t make it.
“We had such a good response from the community we felt it was important to go forward with it,” rally organizer Jimmy Sellars said. “This is a ‘support the library’ event.”
Sellars said he also knew people from Leadville, Conifer, Cañon City and Denver who were attending.
Prior to the rally, Sellars and others gathered outside the library to make signs to hold, some of which said: “More books, less intolerance,” “No hate in our libraries, no hate in our state,” “be out, be loud” and “Be careful who you hate … it may be someone you love.”
“We want to make sure people are aware,” participant Nancy Mann said. “No one has the right to take away someone’s choice to read what they want based on the content.”
“I’m really p****d off about it,” another participant, Anne Tengler, said. Of the Rosary Rally’s cancellation, she said, “I hope it’s a sign that there’s not that strong of a feeling about it and there are very few people here who want to practice that intolerance.”
The Rev. Melinda Roberts, pastor of Salida United Methodist Church, addressed the crowd at the event, wearing a rainbow shirt that said “This pastor loves you.”
“This is not one of those things that has to be religion versus,” she said. “This is about human dignity, it’s about respect, it’s about belonging. Jesus would be standing with us today saying ‘you matter, you belong, you are loved.’”
Another speaker, Robin NeJame, said she was present to support diversity, equity and inclusion. “It means so much to live in a community that exudes love and to be surrounded by it at this library,” she said.
Several members of St. Joseph Catholic Church were also present in support, Sellars said. No one reported seeing any opposition at the event.
The Rev. James Williams, pastor at St. Joseph, issued a statement about the church’s position.
Salida Regional Library did not respond to a request for comments before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.