Esteban Ortiz has been in the food business and always loved to cook, so he decided to share his homemade Mexican foods with the community.
He opened Dos AA’s at 7620 W. U.S. 50 on Feb. 26, offering a variety of burritos, tacos and quesadillas along with cold drinks including Arizona tea, water, Mexican Cokes and Mexican sodas called Jarritos. He can also accommodate special orders like vegetarian, for example.
The family business is named for the Ortiz children, Anthony and Ashlynna, and is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Everything is homemade from Esteban’s own recipes, and in time he plans to use local food sources.
Orders can be called in unless they are too busy and can’t answer the phone. If there’s no answer it’s best to just stop by and meet the family in person. The phone number is 719-221-8783.
