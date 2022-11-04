Governor visits Fading West

The future of housing in Colorado, with an emphasis on affordable and attainable housing, was the focus of a visit Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis to the Fading West Development prebuilt housing plant in Buena Vista.
Polis took a tour of the facility and addressed workers and visitors who are using the company’s products in local housing projects in their communities.
The company produces prebuilt housing geared toward affordable and attainable housing, including townhomes and apartment modules.
Founder and CEO Charlie Chupp welcomed the governor and led a tour of the facility and its products.
Chupp said it was “super exciting” to have the governor visit.
He said Fading West is a missional company focused on producing attainable housing, and it was encouraging to have this kind of reinforcement of the work that is “so important to Colorado.”
Following a tour of the facility, Eric Schaefer, vice president of sales and strategic partnerships at Fading West, welcomed Polis and other visitors, including representatives from Vail Habitat for Humanity, Breckenridge, Summit County, Chaffee County and the Town of Buena Vista, as well as plant workers.
Vail, Breckenridge and Buena Vista all have housing projects in the works that will use products from Fading West.
Schaefer then introduced Polis, who acknowledged the labor of the workers present as well as the cost-effectiveness of the production itself.
“This, in many ways, is the future for housing for Colorado,” he said.
He said the company’s on-site construction model cuts down on the expenses of construction and supply-line delays and provides a year-round, cost-effective way of operating that is not affected by Colorado’s weather.
“I want to thank the men and women who put in hard work to make it happen,” Polis said.
Polis reiterated his thanks to Spanish-speaking workers.
Chupp then addressed the crowd, saying they are all working together to change how housing is done.
“Unless you build it, nobody will move in,” he said.
Attendee Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said, “It’s great we have something at this caliber and this level of innovation that attracts the governor for a significant official visit.”
Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay said she was delighted to have the governor come.
She said the new Carbonate Street project in Buena Vista will feature 50 apartments and 23 deed-restricted townhouses manufactured by Fading West.
The majority of those units will help house middle-income workers including police, firefighters and teachers, who may find it difficult to purchase housing in the current market.
Polis said he wanted to visit Fading West because “this shows a vision of the future of housing in our state, and we’re a state where housing costs have gone up faster than people’s income.
“It’s harder to afford to live in Chaffee County. It’s harder to afford to live in Denver. It’s harder to afford to live in Eagle County. It’s harder to afford to live in Summit County, and across our state.
“We’ve got to address the need for more affordable housing close to our jobs, and this is part of that solution.”
