The remaining trials of Herbert L. Scott, charged with several counts of obscenity, have been vacated and will be reset, along with a retrial on charges of sexual abuse.
His recent trial on the sexual abuse charge ended in a mistrial.
Scott’s previous attorney, Ernest Marquez, withdrew from the cases, and Scott was recently provided with court-appointed counsel, due to his current financial status.
Scott’s new attorney, Julia Stancil of Denver, told the court Friday she would need 30 days to review the case to determine how much time she would need to prepare for trial.
She said did not think she would be ready to proceed on the scheduled untried cases in the time available.
Scott waived his right to speedy trial, and the scheduled trial dates were vacated.
New trial dates will be set for those trials as well as a new trial on the sexual abuse charge when Scott next appears in 11th Judicial District court at 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
