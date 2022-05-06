Salida’s 3 percent city sales tax collections for February increased by $39,698, or 6.5 percent, from last year, while the city’s portion of Chaffee County sales tax increased by $10,490, a 5.1 percent increase from February 2021.
“Not the double digits we were blessed with through much of last year, but we are still doing very well,” Merrell Bergin, city treasurer, said during the city council’s April 19 meeting.
The city’s 3 percent sales tax collection is up 3.9 percent from its February budget, and tax from the county is up 12.8 percent from budget, for a total variance of 6 percent.
Year-to-date variances are 2.4 percent for the city’s sales tax and 3 percent for the city’s portion of the county sales tax, for a total variance of 2.5 percent so far this year.
“I did note that February collections were about $2,000 less than January, but that’s typical,” Bergin said. “We do track things seasonally, and that follows the curve of the last several years.”
