Personal recognizance bonds of $5,000 were set in each of two cases against Michael Mosteller today.
Mosteller is alleged to have stolen six vehicles between June 18-19 in Chaffee County from Salida to Buena Vista, after having been given a personal recognizance bond for a similar charge in Saguache County June 17.
Since his arrest and incarceration in Chaffee County Detention Center, Mosteller’s behavior and interactions with deputies, family members and legal counsel have raised concerns regarding his mental health.
His brother, Clinton Mosteller, appeared via phone in 11th District Court Wednesday and outlined arrangements his family had made to have Mosteller transferred to the psychiatric department of Denver Health Hospital in Denver for treatment.
Public defender Emilee Woodfin, who represents Mosteller, assured the court the Denver Health facility is a locked floor and Mosteller would be secured there without being able to leave of his own accord.
Deputy District attorney Brian Andris said he had no objection to the transfer to address Mosteller’s mental health needs.
Mosteller’s brother said, “All we want is to put Michael in the best possible position to follow a path to restoration.”
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy noted the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office had offered to provide transportation to Denver Health for Mosteller.
He set bond in both cases with the conditions that Mosteller attend treatment at Denver Health until released by a court order or by Denver Health staff, or transferred to another facility and that the court be notified of changes in Mosteller’s status.
The case is set for review at 9:45 a.m. July 15.
