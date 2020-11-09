One of two candidates for a seat on Salida School Board will be selected at this month’s school board meeting.
The director District 2 seat was recently vacated by Jennifer Visitacion.
Candidates Adam Martinez and Jodi Petit are scheduled to be interviewed by the board at a 4 p.m. work session immediately before the regular 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at Kesner board room, 349 E. Ninth St.
The new board member will be approved and sworn in at the regular meeting.
Salida Middle School principal Will Wooddell will make this month’s detailed school report.
If four board members are physically present at the meeting the board will reaffirm all action taken in virtual meetings since March 20, 2020.
The board will consider policy changes recommended by Colorado Association of School Boards and regulation and exhibit policies per the superintendent.
Space is limited in the Kesner board room due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To attend the meeting via Zoom visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86259873434?pwd=a3VNemljRjROb3RoU1RsdmFBN3pJZz09
Meeting ID: 862 5987 3434
Passcode: NK6Acw
To join the meeting via phone call 346-248-7799
Meeting ID: 862 5987 3434
Passcode: 840953
