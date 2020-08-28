Spurred by interest rates that have dipped below 3 percent – historically low rates – Chaffee County mortgage lenders say they’re seeing business as much as double compared to 2019.
“This is how long I’ve been doing this: When rates could drop below 7 percent, I was like, ‘Wow, this is great.’ I was refinancing people in the sixes and they were all excited,” said Jim Vowell, a mortgage planning specialist with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. “And then, my gosh, when rates dropped below 5, that was crazy. In my life I’d never thought I’d see rates in the threes, and now even in the twos.”
Morgan Pennington of Mountain Homes Lending said that “rates are at historic lows, and that’s really getting people to want to refinance and also purchase, because they’re able to buy more house, or buy the same house at a lower payment … A lot of people that bought or purchased anytime over the last 10 years, most likely it makes financial sense to refinance.”
Vowell said the number of people coming in both to purchase new mortgages or refinance ones they already have for a lower interest rate are so great that “it takes its toll on processing. Our underwriters are just slammed … appraisers are slammed.
“The surge of business has just created a different arena in this industry. I tell customers that too, expect things to move a little slower. They will get done, just be patient.”
Interest rates change with the bond market, Pennington explained. And where those rates are now can be traced back to how the stock market responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“’When the stock market plunged at the beginning of the COVID-19 scare, money moved from the stock market to the bond market,” he said. “There’s an inverse correlation between the stock market and the bond market, as well as the price of a bond and the interest rate of that bond. So when money’s flooding into the bond market, it makes the price go up and the interest rate go down.”
Pennington said “and then what we also saw, which was pretty unprecedented, was that the Federal Reserve in order to maintain stability in the bond market, they basically agreed to write an unlimited check. They said ‘we will continue to buy mortgage-backed securities on an unlimited basis, to stabilize the market.’”
“It’s directly related to the feds and how they want to balance the banking system,” Vowell said.
Where interest rates will go from here is uncertain. Vowell expects that they won’t go any lower, but admits he doesn’t have a crystal ball.
“Today we’re in a world where we don’t know what’s going to happen next week,” he said.
Pennington said that the picture painted of the economy at the end of the third quarter – and the stock market’s reaction – will impact whether rates will change.
The results of the presidential election in November, too, will influence the stock market, Pennington said.
“You just look at the history of elections. It happens every 4 years,” Vowell said. “Every time a president is elected, the economy spikes, then it mellows out a little bit, and then everything mellows out a little bit. But the feds aren’t going to do a drastic rate hike. That would just create chaos in the markets.”
