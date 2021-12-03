The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Colorado.
The case was a woman in Arapahoe County who had traveled to southern Africa for tourism.
The woman was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster.
The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November, and the World Health Organization has classified it as a variant of concern.
Omicron is still under investigation by several agencies. It is unclear at this time whether it is more transmissible than previous variants or how effective the immune response may be against it.
State health officials continue to advise all Coloradan ages 5 and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Those 18 or older who are fully vaccinated are also encouraged to get a booster dose as soon as possible, six months out from the second Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
