More than 50 volunteers participated in a project to improve Rainbow Trail Saturday as part of the #NationalTrailsDay initiative.
The event was organized by Salida Mountain Trails in collaboration with the Central Colorado Mountain Riders and the U.S. Forest Service. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also assisted with the project.
Vehicles shuttled volunteers and equipment up to the trail, and the group successfully rehabilitated miles of trail. They performed tasks such as digging drains and repairing ruts. Other volunteers performed rock work and installed retaining walls.
Organizer Mike Smith said the Rainbow Trail sustained significant damage from the Decker Fire. The fire started in 2019 after a lightning strike and impacted more than 8,000 acres of land. Smith said Salida Mountain Trails still expects some degradation to the trail to occur in the future because burn scars from a severe fire can take years to recover.
The work on the trail will help it to drain properly and improve conditions for hikers and cyclists.
Organizer Jon Terbush estimated the volunteer hours put into the project amounted to an investment of more than $10,000.
Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and Soulcraft Brewing donated food and beverages to the volunteers.
“We’re happy to have a good collaborative effort,” said Smith. “It was a really good showing.” He said Salida Mountain Trails was pleased with the results of the effort and will continue to monitor and perform regular maintenance on Rainbow Trail and others around the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.