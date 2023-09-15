Colorado Department of Transportation announced that motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday while CDOT paves U.S 24 near Clear Creek Reservoir.
Operations will take place approximately 1 mile south of Granite, from mile points 195 to 198. Between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. travelers will encounter full stops and one-lane alternating traffic guided by flaggers and pilot cars, a press release stated.
Resurfacing operations are weather dependent.
Motorists should plan for 15-20 minute delays and allow for extra travel time. Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times, and a speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zones.
