by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Due to the holiday Monday, Salida City Council will hold both its work session and regular meeting today, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m.
During the work session Amiee Tihonovich, city finance director, will lead a discussion on the 2022 city budget.
Some of the points she will cover include:
• The 2022 sales tax projections are 24 percent higher than 2020 actual sales tax collections.
• Use of the fund balance in the general fund budget of $2.3 million and the streets fund budget of $342,000.
• Evaluation of impacts of one-time funding requests to the budget.
• Continuation of annual water and wastewater usage fee increases, recommended by a rate study, with a 2.58 percent increase for water and an 8.85 percent increase for wastewater.
Council will hear final reading and conduct public hearings on two proposed ordinances during the regular meeting.
The first concerns the planned development overlay for the Chaffee County government campus, and the second is an ordinance addressing changes to family child care homes.
In new business the council will review a request for funding and a letter of support for Jane’s Place, a planned development overlay that includes 17 housing units and 1,375 square feet for nonprofit organization and community collaboration space.
Council will consider an amended employment agreement with the city clerk, a resolution on appointments to city boards and first reading and setting a public hearing for update procedures related to civil vehicle, traffic and parking violations.
It will also consider extension of the state of local emergency regarding COVID-19.
The consent agenda includes approval of the following items:
• Brewers’ Rendezvous event.
• Monarch Crest Crank event.
• Colorado Grand event.
• Salida High School cross-country race at Vandaveer Ranch.
• Final settlement for the 2021 sewer reconstruction project.
• Final settlement for the biosolids concrete slab expansion project.
• A change order for the 2021 sanitary sewer CIPP project.
• Final settlement for the 2020 skatepark project.
•A hangar lease at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
