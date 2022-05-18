A memorial for Suzanne Morphew was held at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park on Saturday. More than 30 individuals attended the event from as far away as Denver.
Angela Leewaye was the main speaker at the event. She lead the group in prayer to start the event, shared a bible verse and read a poem she had specifically written for Morphew at the memorial. She said, “This isn’t about us; this is about Suzanne.”
She said that Morphew is likely in heaven right now and that it was the responsibility of the people gathered at the event to remember her and find answers, both to help Morphew and provide hope and support for others who may be in a similar situation.
The group plans to plant a tree in Riverside Park in Morphew’s memory and organize another search for her body in the coming months. They are currently working with the Bureau of Land Management on their plans for the search.
After Leewaye spoke, others were invited to the stage to share their stories and provide words of encouragement. Many talked about how difficult it was to learn of Morphew’s disappearance, the importance of remembering her and the need to find her.
Morphew, 49, disappeared on May 10, 2020 and has never been found. Her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, but the charge was dismissed in April.
Shirts with butterflies and branded with the phrase #JusticeForSuzanne were available for purchase at the event. There were also hope rocks and bracelets Saturday.
