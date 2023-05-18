Stock chart

Stocks are slightly higher, as Congressional leaders express cautious optimism that a debt-ceiling deal can be reached within days. The negotiating teams from both parties agreed that defaulting is not an option and continue to work toward an agreement, as the X-date of early June is fast approaching. 

After Home Depot yesterday and Target today, other consumer bellwethers, such as Walmart and TJX Companies, are set to report later this week, concluding the earnings season. Target’s results were somewhat mixed, as better-than-expected earnings for the quarter were offset by weaker earnings guidance for the second quarter. The company noted some weakness in discretionary categories, offset by strength in household essentials. 

