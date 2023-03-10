Salida City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday adopting the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act and setting penalties in the city municipal code.
The act aligns the Salida code with Colorado House Bill 21-1162, which, as of Jan. 1, prohibits stores and food establishments from providing single-use plastic bags to carry out items. From Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1 2024, merchants can sell bags for a fee of at least 10 cents, of which 60 percent of the fees collected on the bags must be paid to the municipality or county in which the business is located.
The money must be paid on a quarterly basis beginning April 1.
Violation of the act calls for a written warning for a first offense, a $500 fine for the second offense within two years of the first, and a $1,000 fine for a third or subsequent offense within three years of the first.
There was no public comment.
In new business, council unanimously passed a resolution that adopts the Salida Parks and Recreation Department memorial and donation program.
The new program would standardize future memorials, such as benches, trees, rocks, statues, water fountains, plaques and other memorial items, and will allow them to be maintained for 10 years. Currently, all memorials have been maintained for 20 years. The new standard will have available features divided into small, like a bench with a plaque, a tree or 2- 3-foot diameter rock, and a large category, like statues, monuments and water fountains. It will also set locations, which department head Mike “Diesel” Post said were finite, along with prices.
After 10 years, items will be removed, and all memorials must be approved by the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Advisory Board.
Council unanimously approved a resolution on the subdivision improvement and inclusionary housing agreement for the 505 Oak Street planned development and major subdivision.
The subdivision will be an 18-lot, 44-unit residential project on 2.09 acres. The inclusionary agreement will provide two for-sale units and six rental units to meet the city’s requirements.
Ordinance 2023-05, regarding small cell facilities, has been continued to the May 2 meeting to allow the Salida Planning Commission to review it first.
Council also unanimously approved a change of location liquor license request for Riveting Experience Jewelry, moving from 121 N. F St. to 109 N. F St., Unit B, and declared March Women’s History Month.
