Salida City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday adopting the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act and setting penalties in the city municipal code.

The act aligns the Salida code with Colorado House Bill 21-1162, which, as of Jan. 1, prohibits stores and food establishments from providing single-use plastic bags to carry out items. From Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1 2024, merchants can sell bags for a fee of at least 10 cents, of which 60 percent of the fees collected on the bags must be paid to the municipality or county in which the business is located.

