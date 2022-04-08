Total sales tax revenue for January dropped for the first time since August 2018, Buena Vista Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke reported at the March 29 board of trustees meeting.
The monthly sales tax was reported at $301,427.13 for January, which is a 3.01 percent drop from January 2021’s revenue of $310,783.40, or a difference of $9,356.27.
Local tax revenue grew by 12.19 percent from $174,817 in 2021 to $196,125 in 2022. Remote tax sales dropped by 18.81 percent from $64,794 in 2021 to $52,604 in 2022.
“There is no clear indicator why we saw a drop from January 2021, but this sometimes happens, and until we actually see a trend there is not much we can tell,” Town Administrator Phillip Puckett said. “The decrease was from remote sales tax returns. Local business tax returns were up.”
