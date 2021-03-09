Salida School District R-32-J School Board will hear reports related to graduation requirements and Colorado Mountain College at their regular board meeting.
Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president of CMC will present an update to the board and Robin Russell of Colorado Department of Education will give a report on graduation requirements.
Both reports have a bearing on a proposed change to graduation requirements for Salida High School students currently under review.
This month’s detailed school report will be presented by Salida Early Childhood Center.
The board will discuss a COVID-19 update, an online programming update and graduation requirements and will consider approval of the 2021-22 school calendar.
The board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Kesner board room, 349 E. Ninth St. and online.
Due to COVID-19 precautions space is limited in person.
To attend the meeting online log on to http://salida.ss13.sharpschool.com/about_the_district/board_of_education/board_agendas_and_minutes and click on the “school board meeting link request” link in purple for a link to the meeting.
