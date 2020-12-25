Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is hosting a virtual storytime Dec. 30 with a reading of The Lorax. Bianka Martinez, Hispanic Access Fellow at the U.S. Forest Service – Salida Ranger District will read.
Log on to https://garna.org/calendar/storytime/ to register for the presentation via Zoom.
The virtual session will be recorded and posted on GARNA’s YouTube channel to allow families to view it any time.
The Lorax, by Dr. Seuss will be read live in both English and Spanish with a 30 minute reading in each language.
GARNA said they “chose The Lorax, a cautionary story about environmental destruction as a conversation starter for the new year, and because of its relevance to early learners, our future environmental stewards.”
