The Chaffee County Fair and 4-H community saw Kurt Jones off Tuesday to his new job as regional director for the Colorado State University Extension Mountain District.
Community members assembled at the fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, where Fair Committee member Ben Scanga presented a plaque to Jones and commended him for his dedication to the fair, the “two longest weeks of the year,” and tired, cranky volunteers.
Scanga said he did an outstanding job and will be missed for his leadership and sense of humor.
Jones said it has been an honor to be the county’s CSU Extension director. He said the job was fun and exciting, mentoring the next generation.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt offered his thanks on behalf of Chaffee County government, kids, parents and gardeners.
Karen Peeples, retired Fair Board member, said she was the last person on the board who hired Jones.
“When we hired him we knew he would last,” she said. “But we didn’t know he would last this long.”
The longtime employee of the extension began in 1996 as an intern.
Jones began his new job Thursday. He said he will continue to be a community member of Salida as the job does not require him to move.
