Salida Fire Department and Salida Police Department were dispatched to a fire at 610 Walnut St. at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fire started outside the residence along a wooden fence, according to a press release.
The fence caught fire, causing the fire to spread to the neighboring property.
The neighboring trailer was burning as Salida Fire arrived.
Firefighters fought the blaze and the fire was extinguished by 10:40 p.m.
Once the fire was extinguished, police and fire personnel examined the area of the fire.
Salida police officers canvassed the area and multiple witnesses were interviewed, as well as the homeowner of 610 Walnut.
Salida police then contacted Colorado Bureau of Investigation to send a fire investigator, who arrived Sunday morning to process the scene.
The investigation concluded that the fire was started as a result of the negligence of a person. Salida Police Department is actively investigating the incident as a case of arson.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said his department will continue to conduct interviews in the coming days.
Anyone with additional information or details about the case can contact Salida Police Department at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.
