Ark-Valley Humane Society announced the results of the 2021 board of directors election in an email Tuesday.
Among those elected are chair Terri Buchanan, vice-chair Tom Purvis, treasurer Sarah McMahon, secretary Ruth Phillips and board members Allison Gergley and Greg Phillips.
“We’re excited to welcome these returning board members into their new roles” AVHS Executive Director Amber Vanleuken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.