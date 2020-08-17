U.S. 24, U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 all had to be closed over the weekend due to car crashes.
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that resulted in serious injuries and closed U.S. 24 in Chaffee County for three hours on Saturday, from 1:50-4:52 p.m.
A 2017 Jaguar F-Pace, driven by David Farlin, 58, of Las Vegas, was traveling westbound on U.S. 24 while a GMC Sierra HD pulling a Fifth-wheel camper, driven by John Freer, 39, of Aurora, was traveling eastbound. The Jaguar drifted into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the GMC, according to a press release. Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway and all occupants, one in the Jaguar and four in the GMC, had to be transported to various hospitals by either ambulance or helicopter.
Farlin sustained serious injuries. An 8-year old male in the GMC also sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The highway closure resulted in extensive backups due to heavy traffic.
U.S. 50 was also closed around 10 a.m. Saturday between the Monarch Park campground and CR 237B. People were encouraged to use alternative routes while there was a full closure for vehicle recover at milepost 200.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, U.S. 285 was closed in both directions between CR 165 and Hidden Hills Drive, approximately two miles north of Poncha Springs, because of a crash that occurred at mile post 131.
