The Independence Pass John Doe has been identified. His name is Gardner Paul Smith.
Although the identification has answered a lot of questions about the man whose body was found on Independence Pass in 1970, other questions remain. Some may never be answered.
It’s been thought in recent years that DNA would be the only way this man would be identified, and indeed that turned out to be the case.
For Jeanne Smith Gaida, a Realtor in Austin, Texas, the news came via a phone call from a cousin who carefully told Gaida that her father had been identified. As far as Gaida knew, her father had deserted the family shortly after her birth and had never been heard from again.
Gaida was then contacted by Melissa Kramer, a forensic genealogy analyst for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, who provided her with a 2016 Herald Democrat article describing the story of the Independence Pass John Doe.
Gaida said she has spent 60 years wondering why her father disappeared “and being pissed off and on.” Her mother and other family members were reluctant to discuss her father with her. Yet the cartons of newspaper clippings that she acquired do tell a portion of the story.
Gardner Smith was born Sept. 22, 1930, the older son of Paul and Bernita Smith, and attended Modesto High School in California. The Smith family, which included Gardner Smith’s younger brother Armour, was a skiing family.
The skiing industry, especially in the West, was just getting started after World War II. Paul Smith’s obituary in The Modesto Bee credits him with creating the ski resort Boreal Mountain California as well as being associated with several other businesses. It said he discovered skiing in 1936 during a trip to the Midwest and returned to Modesto to help charter the Modesto Ski Club.
His obituary notes that he continued to ski throughout most of his life. A broken leg at age 74 during a 1973 ski trip to Vail only slowed him down briefly. He continued skiing 25 days a year. His wife was also a skier, and it was natural that the sport was introduced to their sons. Paul Smith lived to be 93 and his wife 88. Since the whereabouts of Gardner Smith were still a mystery when they died, both of their obituaries list him as a survivor.
For Gardner Smith, skiing became his life. He attended the University of Nevada in Reno, skiing for the college team with some documented success. His daughter has one undated clipping that describes a win by the Nevada ski team at Edelweiss and says her father took first in the jumping, cross-country and downhill events.
In June 1951, Gardner Smith joined the Army, serving two years of active duty and then transferring to the reserves where he served four more years. He was honorably discharged in June 1957.
The Reno Gazette noted in 1959 that Smith had been training in Europe and in Aspen.
In 1960, the newspaper said he was “sparring fires in Northern California” that summer and then freelance writing in Aspen about potential Winter Olympics athletes. Smith was described as the “former Mammoth and Nevada ski star.”
In the early 1960s, Gardner Smith was in Argentina, where he met an Englishwoman, Jennifer Dawn Andrews. The two were wed and Smith brought his wife back to California, where their daughter, Jeanne, was born on June 18, 1962.
At that point Smith disappeared. A divorce was obtained in 1968 and Gaida’s mother went on to marry Ernest M. Dillard, who died in 1974, leaving her a widow once again. Jennifer Dillard died July 5, 1994.
As Gaida grew older she had questions about her father that her mother didn’t want to answer.
“She was not a nurturing person,” Gaida said. They lived in the Bay Area, but Gaida often went to Modesto by Greyhound bus to visit, and eventually live with, her father’s parents. She is not aware of any contact between her father and his parents after he disappeared from her life, although she admits it could have been possible and she wasn’t told.
Article has insights into Smith
Probably some of the best clues to the person Gardner Smith was are found in an article titled “The Mystery of Gardner Smith” by Dick Dorworth in the December 1983 issue of Ski Magazine.
Dorworth, ski racer, coach, world record holder and author of four books, describes Gardner Smith as a ski racer and a free spirit, a maverick, a humanist, a pioneer, an explorer and a natural foe of the status quo. He said that Smith’s ski results were respectable by any standards
“Competing against the world’s best skiers he won a Roche Cup, finished second in a U.S. National giant slalom, third in a Harriman Cup downhill and fifth in a Harriman Cup slalom.”
Dorworth had several anecdotes about Smith, including the time Smith and a friend flew to Guatemala during the 1954 revolution and were jailed for a while. He said Smith had a favorite saying, used often: “Whatever’s right, friend.”
Smith’s skiing career was about a decade too early to actually make a living at professional skiing, Dorworth said in the article.
A decade younger than Smith, Dorworth describes the last time he saw Smith in 1968. Smith was living on the road at the time and attempting to market a ski pole grip that he had designed. Earlier he had designed a double lens goggle but never was able to market his inventions. Smith camped out on Dorworth’s couch for a week. He was said to be in bad physical shape, but his mind was sharp as ever. Dorworth never saw him again.
Gaida met up with Dorworth in Sun Valley in 2006 or 2008 and spent a day with him learning about her father. She emailed him this month with the news about his identification.
An unidentified man
It was on June 19, 1970, that two young men walking east from the summit of Independence Pass discovered the decomposed body of a white male lying in a ditch on the north side of the road about two miles from the top of the pass. It was partially covered with rocks that had fallen from the slope above. It’s now known this was Gardner Smith.
According to a story in the June 22, 1970, Herald Democrat, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the body appeared to be that of a person in his early 20s (he was actually almost 40), 5-7 to 5-8 in height. The entire left arm and rib cage of the body was missing.
On July 15, 1970, a state highway maintenance man found the missing portion of the body below the road on the switchback where the body was found. Speculation was that the damage had been done postmortem by a snowplow.
The July 17, 1970, Herald Democrat reported that the body part appeared to have been chewed by an animal. The shoulder and arm were only bone, but the hand and wrist still had flesh on them. The plans were to send them to the FBI so fingerprints could be taken. It is unknown if this ever happened.
The body was dressed in a tattered sweatshirt and gray trousers. Smith wore three pairs of socks and tennis or hiking shoes with an unworn sock over the left shoe. In his pockets were $7 and a razor. No identification was found, although the area was extensively searched by deputies and members of the sheriff’s posse.
Eventually the Independence Pass John Doe was buried in Evergreen Cemetery with a metal marker saying “Unidentified Male, May 1970.” At the time of the burial, someone probably guessed that the man had been dead for a month or so, accounting for the May date.
The story could have ended here if it weren’t for John Piearson. The man who devoted many years cleaning up Evergreen Cemetery noticed the marker when he cleared out an overgrown section of the cemetery next to the Old Catholic section. Piearson, who died March 18, 2021, was a Vietnam veteran. He became curious about the identity of the unidentified man, thinking he might also be a Vietnam veteran.
Piearson contacted Audrey Simkins, then a crime/intelligence analyst with CBI. Simkins in turn contacted Silvia Pettem, who has experience in identifying John and Jane Does.
Pettem is the author of “Someone’s Daughter,” a book outlining her successful efforts in identifying a Jane Doe who was found murdered west of Boulder in April 1954, and “Cold Case Research: Resources for Unidentified, Missing and Cold Homicide Cases.” In 2017 she published “The Long Term Missing,” which includes a brief section on the Independence Pass John Doe.
Pettem came to Leadville and met with Piearson in August 2011 to view the grave.
Records were never found
In April 2013, Simkins and Pettem returned to Leadville and discovered the records of the case could not be found. The two worked with then-coroner Shannon Kent to ensure that the facts of the case were entered in the NamUs database of missing and unidentified persons. The body was disinterred in 2013 and a fingerprint was obtained by the CBI. DNA was extracted from a femur and from the skull at the University of Northern Texas.
Smith’s body was supposed to be reinterred at Evergreen Cemetery after 2013. Instead, it remained in the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home until the facility was raided by the sheriff’s office in 2021. The sheriff’s office was investigating allegations against Kent and his wife. The coffin was actually reinterred in Evergreen Cemetery shortly after its 2021 discovery, according to Deputy Coroner Kaleb Yoder.
Gaida, who is married with two children, hasn’t determined the next steps, but she hopes to have a small military funeral for her father and obtain a headstone. She hasn’t said if he will remain in Evergreen Cemetery.
She believes her father was homeless at the end of his life and was possibly experiencing some mental health issues. Pettem, who provided the Herald with some of the information used in this story, wonders if Smith was the victim of foul play. She thinks it’s possible that he was murdered and dumped along the Independence Pass road the fall before the body was discovered. Cold temperatures would have preserved his body to some extent.
Smith’s familiarity with Colorado, especially Aspen, should have meant he wouldn’t try to cross the pass without adequate clothing. The fact that he was wearing a sock over one of his shoes remains puzzling.
Gaida still does not know why Gardner Smith walked away from her family shortly after her birth, although she now has a better understanding of the complicated man he was. She does know why, after all these years, her father never came back to find her.
