Chaffee County Public Health has been working since March to stem the tide of COVID-19 in Chaffee County.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director and incident command for COVID-19, said, “The past eight months have been exhausting, challenging, and uncertain.”
Its usual mission is assisting individuals and families with health needs such as immunizations, dental health, prenatal and infant health, breast-feeding and other public health concerns.
Since March the department has been in the forefront of mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the concerns about the virus among the public in Chaffee County.
Some of those mitigations have been less than popular and some folks have lashed out at public health in general and at staff.
Carlstrom said some of the examples of that push back has come in the form of social media opposition, handwritten letters, concerns and complaints about the public health strategies.
She said a few of the tools and strategies we have piloted to streamline our response efforts have been met with frustration and anger.
An early example was the roll out of an online Google form in April to report non-compliance with public health orders under the restrictive Stay at Home model.
The online form was intended to streamline the process of checking out possible violations by having the public fill out a form instead of calling Public Health and tying up phones emailing or the more public posting of complaints on the CCPH Facebook page.
The backlash was immediate as several Facebook posts appeared questioning the constitutionality of the form and making comparisons to Nazism.
Carlstrom said during the pandemic she has been called names, including “Nazi” by those who disagree with public health policies.
Among the CCPH staff members, these uncomfortable interactions are dealt with by promotion of a lot of self-care, taking breaks, taking time off, and lots of meetings and phone calls to talk through these tough situations, Carlstrom said.
“Staff members are staying positive by spending time with family, expressing gratitude, finding creative ways to carry out our response efforts, treating each other to chocolate and takeout lunch from our local restaurants,” she said.
Ultimately CCPH’s goal is to protect our community’s most vulnerable and save lives, Carlstrom said.
“We are hearing about significant complications from this virus, even in healthy people. We are hoping that people choose personal accountability and responsibility and do the right thing.
“The public health system has been tasked to lead these efforts, but we can all be leaders in caring for one another and choosing compassion over opposition,” Carlstrom said.
