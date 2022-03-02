The Salida school board voted 4-3 in a special meeting Thursday to not accept a recommendation by Superintendent David Blackburn regarding Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo.
Blackburn recommended reassigning Trujillo to multi-tiered system of supports, a position currently held by Darcy Harris, which involves working with student data and interventions.
Harris then would have been moved into the dean of students position at SHS, currently held by Cory Scheffel, and Scheffel would be assigned the position of principal until the end of the school year.
Trujillo faces misdemeanor charges stemming from a Sept. 23 incident at SHS and a related felony charge of tampering with evidence incurred Feb. 10.
Following the misdemeanor charges, Trujillo was placed on paid administrative leave and later reinstated as principal.
He was again placed on paid administrative leave following the Feb. 10 incident, with district Director of Academic Affairs Jackie Crabtree placed as interim principal.
With the vote against Blackburn’s recommendation, things will remain status quo at least until Tuesday’s regular board meeting when Blackburn will return to the board with new reassignment recommendations to consider.
Trujillo will remain on paid administrative leave at least through his two jury trials scheduled for early August.
School board members who voted for Blackburn’s recommendation were the newest members of the board, Mandy Paschall, Matt Hobbs and Jean Schuchman.
Veteran members Jodi Breckenridge Petit, Carrie Mattix, Jeannie Peters and board President Joe Smith all voted against the recommendation.
Board members met in executive session for nearly 90 minutes before they returned to regular session to vote.
Hobbs said the decision was “difficult for all of us.”
Several board members emphasized they had seen and read letters and emails from the public and had taken them to heart when making their decision.
On both sides of the vote, members said they took the presumption of Trujillo’s innocence until proven guilty into account in making their decision.
Smith reminded the board they may not be united in the vote but needed to continue to respect the board’s decision.
Following the meeting Blackburn said, “Since March of 2020 our community and schools have found a way to overcome impossible odds. We will do so again. We have incredible staff who have kept our kids safe, while we daily improve our partnerships.”
The Salida school board will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Kesner Building boardroom.
