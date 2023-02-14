Echo, a 170 pound Great Dane/mastiff-mix dog, is the center of a euthanasia controversy between Ark-Valley Humane Society and the dog’s former owners.
Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, issued a press release Saturday to explain the shelter’s position and legal responsibilities in regards to the animal, which has a history of unpredictable aggressive behavior.
She stated Echo was brought to AVHS by his previous owners Feb. 2 to relinquish him to the shelter because of his behavior.
Van Leuken said, they explained they raised Echo from a puppy and that he used to be good with people and other dogs, but his behavior began to change for the worse about 1½ years ago.
The previous owners told AVHS staff they had been trying to rehome Echo unsuccessfully for more than a year, van Leuken said.
During the relinquishment process, they reported that Echo had previously charged and bitten a person, another dog and injured a puppy, she said.
“They reported that he needed to be muzzled at the veterinarian, is wary of children and is triggered by their high energy, shows aggression when meeting other dogs, and has escaped a 6-foot fence by climbing over or digging under it,” van Leuken stated.
Following the relinquishment and in the course of routine handling, without warning, Echo bit two staff members, van Leuken stated.
“This is extremely unusual behavior for a dog,” she said.
“Our experienced staff members handle and work with hundreds of dogs every year and are trained not only for basic dog handling, but also how to identify dog body language and work with shy and fearful dogs, administer exams, vaccination and draw blood for tests.
“Echo’s behavior was scary and unsettling for staff involved, as the bites were sudden and without warning during a period of handling where Echo initially appeared relaxed and friendly.
“These bites occurred in a large room where Echo had ample space to move away,” van Leuken said.
Immediately following the bites, Echo was secured in a large kennel, and a mandatory 10-day post-bite quarantine was initiated to eliminate the risk of rabies virus transmission per Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requirements.
During the quarantine period, no staff handling is permitted.
The decision to euthanize an animal is rarely made at the shelter.
AVHS is a minimal euthanasia facility with a live release rate of 98.26 percent in 2022.
Occasionally humane euthanasia is deemed necessary for severe medical conditions or behavioral issues when the animal is considered dangerous to public safety.
Echo falls into the second category.
In considering a euthanasia decision, AVHS assesses reported and observed behaviors related to:
• Territorial guarding
• Generalized guarding
• Unpredictability
• Known triggers
• History of human-directed aggression
• History of animal-directed aggression, and
• Any other notable behaviors of concern such as history of escape.
AVHS also consults with a veterinarian before making the determination to euthanize.
After being told of the decision, the original owners returned to the shelter to reclaim the dog but were turned down by AVHS.
“When a person relinquishes a pet to the shelter, part of that process includes them signing the relinquishment document that states AVHS may euthanize to protect the safety of others, that they are transferring ownership to AVHS by relinquishing the animal, and that AVHS is responsible for deciding the final outcome,” van Leuken said.
Before deciding to relinquish Echo, van Leuken said, the owners were informed that, while occurrences are rare, AVHS does humanely euthanize dogs with severe behavioral issues that are deemed unsafe and this was a possible outcome for Echo.
At no point did AVHS staff indicate that in the case of euthanasia, the owners would be given the option of having him returned to them.
After AVHS staff called to discuss concerns over the phone, Echo’s previous owners arrived at the shelter and demanded the dog be returned to them that day, despite him being on a mandatory post-bite quarantine.
They said if he was returned to them, they would promise to keep Echo secured in their house without access to a yard or other people to ensure that he cannot harm others.
They admitted to him being a safety risk and that their concerns for him being around other people resulted in them not being able to find a suitable home for him to go to prior to relinquishing him, according to AVHS.
A lawyer engaged by AVHS, after reviewing the information, counseled that the shelter should not return Echo to the previous owners because he poses a clear public safety risk, and allowing him back into the public, with his aggressive behavior and potential to escape his premises, would be negligent on the part of AVHS to do so.
A second press release Monday stated AVHS had received two other reports from verified community members of Echo’s past behavior, both of which resulted in biting others: a child and another dog.
“Since this has become an issue of public importance and safety, we are sharing this new information for documentation purposes and to keep our community informed,” van Leuken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.