Groundhog Day for Lady Spartan tennis

Salida High School girls’ tennis coach Josh Bechtel compared Monday’s match against Pueblo West to the movie “Groundhog’s Day,” as the results, a 4-3 loss, was exactly the same as last year.
The Lady Spartans three singles players won their matches, but the four double players were defeated by the Lady Cyclones.
“They have so much depth, so many strong doubles players,” Bechtel said.
Senior Daisha Thompson, the No. 1 singles player won 2-6, 6-4, 11-9.
“Daisha started off a bit slow, and her opponent was good, very consistent,” Bechtel said. “She adjusted her game in the second set and came back to keep it going. During the tie breaker, which was played to ten, she was down 9-5, but battle back for the win.”
No. 2 singles’ player, senior Megan Rhude, dominated her oppoenent 6-2, 6-2.
“Megan was very patient, but is learning to be aggressive when necessary,” Bechtel said. “That can be a tough part of tennis, knowing when to be patient and knowing when to be aggressive.”
Sophomore Caroline Wooddell won her first set 7-5 before her opponent retired due a reoccurring injury.
Seniors Skyler Margos and Lane Baker, the No. 1 doubles team, lost 4-6, 5-7.
“They played really well, and it several times it could have gone either way,” Bechtel said. “I’m really proud of them.”
The No. 2 doubles team, senior Krystina Delao and Kate Young, lost 4-6, 1-6.
“Their first set was very close,” Bechtel said. “They played with some moments of brilliance, but struggled with some fundamentals.”
Freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari, the No. 3 doubles team, lost 1-6, 2-6, while the No. 4 doubles team, senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson, lost 1-6, 0-6.
“Both teams played well, and I’m proud of them, but we talked after and they both listed some specific things they want to focus on in practice,” Bechtel said. “That’s great, when they start to identify what they need to work on.”
The team will head down to Colorado Springs to play St. Mary’s on Thursday, then have a tournament in Pueblo lined up for Friday and Saturday.
